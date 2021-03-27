The professor of Physics at the University of Murcia (UMU), Antonio Guirao Piñera, warned that “We are at the beginning of the fourth wave” and asked the administrations to anticipate and “Intervene now” because otherwise its intensity and severity will be much greater. “As we anticipated, after the de-escalation the fall in infections slowed down and the pattern changed, entering a plateau that has already given way to a growing phase,” said Guirao, who performs simulations on the evolution of the pandemic caused by the SARS coronavirus. -CoV-2 using mathematical models within the framework of a project approved by the Carlos III Health Institute.

On the one hand, Guirao regrets that the de-escalation was premature because, as he already said in January, it was necessary to wait until the accumulated incidence (AI) in 14 days fell from 25 per 100,000 inhabitants or, at least, from 50, because « this would allow much more room for maneuver, give more time to vaccination and more capacity for action in the face of new variants. On the other hand, it warns that once it has de-escalated and “we see that it does not work, we must immediately reverse” the situation, “which is not being done.” In his opinion, “We are waiting to see what happens”, but insisted that “we must act now”.

At this time, the UMU professor acknowledges that “There is a lot of uncertainty”, because not all the variables are well knownBut what is certain in his opinion is that “the intensity and severity of the fourth wave will be much less if we intervene now.” “We always see this phenomenon with a delay, about two weeks,” warns Guirao, who explains that what is happening today in infections “will be observed in two weeks.” For this reason, he believes that there is a double reason to act. In the first place, it defends taking measures now “because it is necessary to anticipate the risk forecast” and, secondly, “because, in fact, the pattern has already changed and we are in a growth phase«.

With the epidemic already growing, according to the UMU Physics professor, Guirao defended that every day that passes is “crucial”, because the exponential growth “is not very noticeable in the first days but then it suddenly shoots up.” And when it goes off, he regrets that “it took us another two weeks, at least, to reach the peak after we act, and then a long hangover tail follows (the greater the higher the peak has been).”

In this sense, Guirao points out that the accumulated incidence is not a good “speedometer” of the epidemic, since “it averages 14 days and does not warn us well if the epidemic is worsening instantly.” «With the models we know that the epidemic has not evolved well for days, although the accumulated incidence has not yet started to worsen“According to the UMU professor, who specifies that with regard to the reproductive number, almost the entire country” is already at 1 or above 1 “, which means” out of control epidemic “.

New variants, an added risk



An added risk now, as Guirao warns, is the behavior of the new variants that are becoming dominant. Being more contagious, explain that “It is very likely that the measures that have worked before, now do not have the same effectiveness”. In this sense, he stated that, as long as vaccination does not progress further, “the effect of making the measures more flexible cannot be offset.” Over the next few months, Guirao believes that “the toughness of the measures will have to be harmonized with the actual progress of immunization and with the effect of new variants of the virus.” For this reason, Guirao asserted that “this is not over, far from it.”

The target of 70% vaccinated population to achieve group immunity and to be able to dispense with measures, according to their predictions, “It would not be reached until the end of the year even if we doubled the current rate of vaccination” and, to reach it at the end of the summer, he points out that “the current rate would have to be tripled.” Even so, Guirao warns that this target of 70% “will surely have to be more ambitious, possibly having to reach 100% of the population.” This is so, according to Guirao, for two reasons: first, for the new variants of the virus, which are more contagious, that percentage figure for group immunity “would be practically 100%.”

Secondly, it points out that, depending on the real efficacy of the vaccines, this percentage of the vaccinated population will also “have to be higher.” For example, he explains that if the efficacy is 70%, group immunity “would also rise to 100% of the population.” Finally, he pointed out that “vaccination should be done at full speed but giving top priority to the elderly.” One of the best-known facts about the epidemic is that “the severity and mortality increase with age, and drastically after the age of 60,” according to Guirao.

In people over 70 years of age, mortality reaches 5%, and in people over 80 years of age it reaches 15%; that is to say, “they are values ​​more than a hundred times higher than for a middle-aged adult and even much higher than in young people.” As the population in Spain over 70 years is 15%, this according to the “UMU professor” means that we have yet to vaccinate a huge group of the very vulnerable population. From my point of view, the top priority should be to save lives.