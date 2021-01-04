Ronald Koeman planned a smooth recovery session for the starters of the match against Huesca (0-1), staying in the gym Leo Messi and Ousmane Dembélé. The rest of the starters took to the field for light post-match training, with continuous running and warm-up exercises.

The great novelty of the session was the presence of the central Samuel Umtiti, once recovered from his gastric ailment, which prevented him from entering the call to travel to Huesca. The subsidiary’s midfielder, Ilaix Moriba, who in recent days has been training with the first team, was also in training.

The alternates, including Antoine Griezmann, completed the training with a game. The French striker is going through his worst moment since he landed in Barcelona, since he has lost ownership in recent games.

The team will exercise this Tuesday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva and He will travel early on Wednesday to Bilbao where he plans to play against Athletic in San Mamés the postponed match of the second day of LaLiga. After this game, the blaugrana they will still have a postponed match to play, the one of the first day against Elche at the Camp Nou, with no scheduled date yet.