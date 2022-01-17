NB Monday, 17 January 2022, 17:56



More problems for Xavi and Barça, since Samuel Umtiti was injured during training this Monday at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper. As reported by the Barça club, he will have to undergo surgery for a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday. The person in charge of the operation will be Dr. Antoni Dalmau, under the supervision of Barça’s medical services.

Despite his long history of injuries, the French defender was having good luck this season in that regard, having only missed four games due to medical reasons. Now, it remains to be known how long he will remain on leave, although the usual thing in these cases is between two and three months.

Precisely, Umtiti has recently been in the news at Barça because of his recent downward contract renewal until June 30, 2026, a key decision for the club to now be able to sign up Ferran Torres. In addition, this foot problem hinders the possibility that he could be transferred in this winter market.

He is a regular substitute, but Umtiti’s loss limits Xavi Hernández’s room for maneuver a little more when it comes to having alternatives in the Barça defense. It adds to the loss of Eric Garcí, who still has about a month to recover.