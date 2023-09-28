The defender is happy in France: “I want to bond with this club and its fans.” Then, recalling his experience at Barça: “It was really complicated to move forward…”

Now playing for Lille, Samuel Hurray he doesn’t forget the bad weather he had to go through and endure during his career. Largely those concerning his parenthesis at the Barcelona the most difficult from every point of view according to the footballer.

BARCELONA: “I went through very difficult times when I was in Barcelona. I was constantly insulted and it became really difficult for me to move forward. But now it’s over” the defender stated in an interview with The Team. After the difficult period at Barcelona, ​​Umtiti moved on loan to Lecce where he was literally reborn before returning to France. Now, at Lille, he is more aware of the situation than he is: “This is life, I understand that there are and can be ups and downs in my career. Also, sometimes there are things that you cannot face alone. In any case, compared to everything I have been through, now I know exactly where I want to go next and what I want to do: attach myself to Lille and be loved by these fans.”