Samuel Umtiti is on the way to becoming a problem of gargantuan dimensions for FC Barcelona. The French central defender, who has practically ‘disappeared’ for two seasons due to his stubbornness in refusing to undergo surgery to solve his discomfort in his left knee, It was one of the notable absences in the morning tests of the squad that were held at the Ciutat Esportiva. The club argued its absence, stressing that the international was still confined to his home after testing positive for covid 19 on July 14. However, the COPE chain revealed that several Witnesses had seen Umtiti this afternoon at the private flight terminal just arrived in Barcelona. If this is so, obviously the central would have skipped the security protocol or would have directly lied to the club about his condition.

In any case, a new controversy that Barcelona will have to resolve, first by contacting the player to find out first-hand the reality of why he did not attend the tests and second by opening a disciplinary file in the event that his explanations do not convince the coach or those responsible for the club.

It must be remembered that Umtiti has not trained with the group for two months and outside the dynamics of training. Stem cell therapy has been performed again to regenerate the cartilage in his left knee, but no one in the club is confident of full success in this practice, who has already used the central on other occasions. In his state, a positive for coronavirus worsened two weeks ago that forced him to immediate confinement. A confinement that has been broken without informing the club, at least until today.

Umtiti is one of the players that Ronald Koeman does not have in his project. The problem is that there is no offer on the table for the player: Nobody is willing to pay the 12 million annual token that he charges at Barcelona and even less for a player who has a joint degeneration in his knee that prevents him from having a regularity during the season.