After months of absence, Umtiti returned to the pitch and did so under the mandate of Xavi, however, the position with the Frenchman does not change, the intention of the club is to give him an exit as soon as possible, as they consider that his salary and their input is not on par with each other.
Being close to the winter market, Samuel’s status is the same as in the last year and a half, transferable, although, with the difference that this time the defender does have an option to be transferred, it is the club that stole the second place in the Champions League to Barcelona, Benfica.
From Spain they report that the Lusitanians point to the arrival of the French to reinforce the rear after the injury of the Brazilian Lucas Veríssimo, this with the intention of competing in the second half of the season, where they will try to catch up with Porto in the Portuguese league and face Ajax face to face, one of the teams that plays the best football in all of Europe and that qualified with a perfect step adding 18 possible points. It remains to be seen if Benfica are capable of assimilating the salary of the French defender
#Umtiti #arrive #Benfica #January
Leave a Reply