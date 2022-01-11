We all have a piece of furniture at home, an electronic device or a family member with whom we have never quite known what to do.. In extreme cases, the three hindrances coexist in an almost symbiotic way, feeding their uselessness until they become a practically unsolvable problem. In a little domestic Vietnam that you can’t escape, just disguise that it does not exist by pretending something similar to blindness: that is, saving all the distances, what Barça was doing with Samuel Umtiti.

French, things of life, He was one step away from becoming the best signing of a stage presided over by euphoria and paganism, years where the cost of any transfer was the least because Barça – or rather its leaders and supervisors – seemed to burn the money in their pockets. I do not judge, eye. I have 200 bucks on my checking account and the next thing I do is go to a Mercedes dealer to ask about the new range of sports cars. The fact is that Umtiti landed in Barcelona at a reasonable price, he earned ownership with solvency and, from there, the events continued until he became an elephant in a cupboard.

If fire is fought with fire, which is what my uncle Manolo used to say to justify his daily intakes of brandy, the correction of past absurdities goes through shock measures that, on paper, are just as absurd. Renewing French until 2026 to lighten the wage bill may seem like sheer madness and yet, few are the fans of the Barça that today dispute the decision.

At once, Mateu Alemany has achieved what the most ominous considered impossible just a week ago: register the new signings and lay the foundations so that future offers for the Frenchman -especially in loan mode- may have some sign of prospering. Do you have a cousin – or brother-in-law – leveraged on the old polyester couch and playing SEGA Mega Drive since Sonic was a Super Mario apprentice? Well then you know what I’m talking about.