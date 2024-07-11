Dubai Police General Command organized an Umrah trip to the Holy Land for 60 male and female employees and retirees. The six-day trip set off from Dubai International Airport yesterday. The pilgrims were seen off by Brigadier Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, in the presence of First Lieutenant Ahmed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Head of the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Section at the Security Awareness Department. Al Mansouri stressed that the Umrah trip for employees and retirees comes in accordance with the directives of Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and within the framework of the constant keenness to implement humanitarian initiatives that enhance happiness. For his part, Al Mazrouei stressed that the Umrah trip is part of a number of initiatives provided by Dubai Police to make its employees happy.