“Umrah Mai” company cooperated with “NSK”, the official digital platform for serving the pilgrims, in a pioneering partnership of its kind, as it hosted a prominent event in Dubai Festival City from February 14 to 17. The event included an advanced virtual reality experience, which is an exceptional opportunity for attendees that contributes to enriching the pilgrim’s experience by living cultural and historical experiences, and visiting Mecca and Medina virtually without leaving Dubai.

The virtual reality experience provided attendees with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the faith atmosphere of the holy places, providing an invaluable experience, especially for those who have not yet performed Umrah.

Umrah Mai, owned by its parent company, Traveazy Group, officially launched the booking platform for individuals in October 2023, making it the first fully digital platform for booking Umrah in the region.

“Umrah Me” has already achieved great success as a major player in the Umrah reservations market, as it received the “Best Electronic Platform of the Year” award in 2022, for its unique approach to Umrah reservations for companies.

“Umrah Mai” obtained a strategic partnership with “NESK”, and the partnership in turn contributes to facilitating Umrah procedures and trips and presenting them to travelers in a completely digital way.

Commenting on this event, Mohammed Mahfouz bin Mahfouz, founder and CEO of Umrah Mai, said: “Our goal is to make the Umrah trip as easy as possible so that pilgrims can focus less on planning, and more on spirituality. We achieve this by providing a comprehensive digital platform that simplifies the Umrah booking process, taking advantage of the best modern digital technologies for the convenience of our customers while firmly preserving our rich heritage and authentic traditions.” He added: “This event is a testimony to this commitment, as our partnership with (NSK) is crucial in achieving this vision. We work together to simplify the Umrah journey and enrich the spiritual journey.”

During the event, which was open to the public, attendees also had the exclusive opportunity to book Umrah packages with Umrah Mai at discounted prices, demonstrating Umrah Mai’s commitment to making Umrah trips accessible to everyone. The event embodied the shared vision of “Umrah Mai” and “NESK” and their efforts to enhance the Umrah experience through advanced technology and cooperative initiatives between the public and private sectors.