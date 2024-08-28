Folk or “traditional” medicine holds a significant place in the United Arab Emirates. It is a field rooted in its society, practiced by ancestors and passed down through generations.

One of his most famous heirs was his mother, Umm Saeed, nicknamed “the wise woman of folk medicine.”

Umm Saeed receives her patients in her home in Al Mizhar district in Dubai, wearing her traditional dress, with a cheerful and welcoming manner that reflects the generosity of Emirati women and their hospitality towards their guests. She offers them advice and herbs, benefiting from her long experience in the field of “folk medicine” that she inherited from her father, as she closely watched him throughout her childhood years, and was keen to learn everything related to this field from him, until she gained great experience, which qualified her to be one of the most famous folk medicine therapists in the Emirates, or as some experts call her, “Number One” in this field.

Umm Saeed confirms the spread and continuity of “folk medicine,” saying that it was the primary method for fathers and grandfathers to seek treatment, given the scarcity of hospitals and doctors at that time. Today, too, there are those who seek treatment with herbs, which are considered “a cure for every disease.” Despite Umm Saeed’s inability to read or write, she uses a book that her father left her in the field of “folk medicine,” in which he wrote down the prescriptions he applied. She also uses her children to communicate with those who wish to seek treatment from her.

She added that it has helped treat conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, eczema, vitiligo and other skin diseases.

Dozens of patients from different countries visit Umm Saeed every day. She uses Indian costus in many of her treatments, such as treating sore throats and stomach pains. She advises everyone to use it to treat many symptoms.

Umm Saeed told touching stories about many cases, after their owners reached the stage of despair. She attributed the prevalence of diseases in our time to the poor diet followed by many, and to the cooking method that relies on substances that are harmful to health, noting that “the people of the past relied on camel milk and dates in their diet, along with drinking herbal infusions to obtain their benefits, in addition to using cupping as a natural method of treatment.”

Umm Saeed advised the current generation to eat healthy foods, stay away from processed and fast foods, and exercise and move a lot to stay away from the disease as much as possible. She also advised young people in particular to stay away from smoking and to take hormones and proteins that are used to build muscle.

Umm Saeed pointed out the simplicity and beauty of life in the past, when women endured hardships without complaint, performed their duties at home, raised their children, stood side by side with their husbands, learned new skills, and practiced some professions. She advised Emirati girls to be strong like their mothers and grandmothers, to face life’s difficulties, and to continue giving, because they are the foundation of the success of the home and society.

Funny situation

One of the funny situations that the mother, “Umm Saeed,” recalls during her journey in treating medical cases, is the case of a husband who came to her with his wife who was unable to walk due to a spinal injury, which forced him to carry her.

She added: “After an hour of treatment and wiping the painful area with a hot stone, olive oil and taking some herbs, the woman ran out, and her husband asked her to take it easy.”