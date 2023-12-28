The 49-year-old patient, Umm Rashid, suffers from breast cancer, and needs 377,667 dirhams for the cost of her treatment, which includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation sessions, according to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi. Her husband's financial capabilities do not allow him to raise the amount required for treatment.

The patient told the story of her suffering with the disease to “Emirates Al-Youm,” saying: “I recently suffered from a health problem, after which my husband transferred me to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and the necessary tests and analyzes were performed on me, and it showed that I had breast cancer, and the treating doctor developed a treatment plan that includes surgery.” Resection, then undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy, at a cost of 377 thousand and 667 dirhams.”

She added: “The amount required for my treatment exceeds our modest financial capabilities, as I am unemployed, and we live on my husband’s savings after he was terminated from work due to his old age, and these are limited savings that barely cover our living expenses.”

She continued: “The treating doctor stressed the need to expedite treatment so that the disease does not worsen and spread throughout my body, and I do not know what to do in light of the difficult circumstances we are going through.”

She continued: “My husband is going through very difficult psychological circumstances, as his first concern previously was how to manage our living expenses, and now another concern has been added to him, which is how to arrange a medical amount.”

The patient, Umm Rashid, appeals to philanthropists and helpful people to extend a helping hand to her and help her manage the costs of treatment, in order to avoid the deterioration of her health condition.

