The Abu Dhabi Councils at the Citizens and Society Affairs Office in the Presidential Court organized the first group wedding in the Umm Ghafa Council in Al Ain, in which 25 grooms participated, in the presence of a number of senior officials and families of the grooms.

Retired Major General Saif Moftah Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Umm Ghafa Council Committee, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support to reduce the costs of marriage for young people, achieve their family and social stability, and its keenness to strengthen the bonds of interdependence and cohesion in the UAE society, praising the support given by the state to organize such These mass weddings.

The grooms and their families expressed their thanks and appreciation for the care given by the wise leadership to the youth of the country and its sons, which spares no effort in order to provide all the ingredients and possibilities that guarantee them a life filled with happiness, well-being and a decent life. The ceremony included popular and traditional performances, with the participation of a number of attendees.