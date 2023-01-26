The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, in coordination with the Umm Al Quwain Education District and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, decided to transfer “remote” study in public and private schools in the emirate tomorrow, Friday, in order to preserve the safety of the administrative and teaching staff and students, due to weather fluctuations.
