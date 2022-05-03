His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, continued to receive the well-wishers, who flocked to His Highness’s palace this evening, to extend congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain, accepted the congratulations and blessings of this dear Islamic occasion from Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, who called on the Almighty to return it and its likes to His Highness with good health and wellness and to the people of the Emirates, and all their aspirations for pride, progress and prosperity have been achieved for him in Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness also accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, officials, citizens, members of the Arab and Islamic communities, businessmen, merchants, bank managers and companies operating in the country, who wished His Highness good health and wellness.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla Award for the Holy Quran and Islamic Culture, and Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism And Antiquities, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, a number of sheikhs, Director of the Amiri Court Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of Protocols at the Amiri Diwan Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain Saif Humaid Salem, and a number of officials.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

