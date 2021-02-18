Today, the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command denied that a murder occurred in the emirate, and pointed out that the video clip circulated on some social media sites indicates that it is in Umm Al Quwain not in the UAE.

Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, said that the video clip of the crime was filmed outside the UAE, and not as it appears to be filmed in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

He called on the public not to circulate such clips that threaten the security and stability of society, indicating that all deterrent measures will be taken against those who fabricated the video, according to the text of the legal article No. (21) of Law No. (5) of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes.

He explained that the police forces in the state have the capabilities that enable them to access the sources of these clips and images, and to take legal measures against those who took or fabricated them.





