Umm Al Quwain Police seized vehicles whose drivers gathered and raced recklessly on Emirates Road, endangering their lives and the lives of others.
Umm Al Quwain Police called on vehicle drivers and all road users to abide by the laws, follow traffic regulations, and not to be reckless on the roads. To avoid any accidents.
