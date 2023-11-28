In conjunction with the 52nd Union Day, the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command launched its traffic initiative, which provides a 50% discount on all types of violations committed in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain before the first of this November, with the exception of aggravated violations.

Implementation of the traffic initiative will begin on December 1 and continue until January 7, 2024.

Umm Al Quwain Police explained that aggravated violations excluded from the discount include driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver or the lives, safety or security of others, and driving a vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public or private facilities. The discount also excludes vehicles that have passed a red light. All types of heavy and light vehicles and motorized bicycles. Aggravated violations excluded from the discount include exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 80 kilometers per hour, and making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a traffic permit.