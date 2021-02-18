Drivers in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain said that some vehicle drivers do not adhere to safe driving, during the formation of fog, which leads to confusion and stops on the side of the road in order to avoid traffic accidents, as some deliberately use four-way signals and sudden stop in the middle of the road when there is no visibility, and change the lane Without a signal, driving too slowly, without being considerate of other road users.

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command has set 10 procedures to avoid traffic accidents during fog, and calls on drivers to adhere to the safe driving of vehicles when fog and lack of vision.

In detail, drivers: Talal Al Saadi, Alaa Badr and Ayman Rushdie told Emirates Today that some drivers do not adhere to safe driving during fog times, as they use high lights, do not leave enough safety distance between vehicles, use four-way signals, and do not use Signals to change direction, which leads to confusion in traffic that may lead to traffic accidents.

They added that some drivers drive exaggerated slowly, which causes traffic congestion on the roads, pointing out that some drivers due to lack of visibility, instead of going away from the road, and using four-way warning signals, stop suddenly in the middle of the road, which may lead to dangerous accidents.

They explained that the practices of some drivers pose a danger to road users and require their violation, in addition to urging them to adhere to traffic and traffic regulations during fog formation, to ensure the safety and security of road users.

For its part, Umm Al Quwain Police stated that vehicle drivers must adhere to 10 procedures, during fog, the most important of which is the use of low lights when driving, avoiding four-way warning signals, and stopping in a safe place, in the event that visibility becomes almost non-existent, and other vehicles must be avoided, and not Changing lanes suddenly, and working to leave a sufficient safety distance between the vehicles in front, to avoid collision with them as a result of sudden stops.

She added that drivers should not be distracted by other than the road so that the vehicle does not deviate from its lane, with the importance of using traffic lights while turning to the left or right lane, in addition to using windshield wipers and removing condensation while driving, in order to see the road safely.

She indicated that vehicle drivers should not stop on highways or crowded roads, drive cautiously and carefully and pay attention to any emergency on the road, following up that low visibility may pose a danger to vehicle drivers, and it is advised not to drive vehicles in dense fog except when necessary, while adhering to traffic safety instructions. .





