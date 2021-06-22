Umm Al Quwain Municipality announced the opening of the mandatory registration for all buildings and facilities in the “Hemaya” project regarding the smart monitoring of firefighting systems in the facilities, at the beginning of next week, in order to avoid fire risks and in order to reach a society free from dangers, where the facilities will be given a grace period that will be announced next week. next.

The municipality explained that the project includes linking all fire alarm systems in buildings and private and public institutions with an intelligent monitoring system that monitors the fire panel moment by moment, and transmits all events in a protection device associated with the fire system to the control center for rapid response in the event of a fire, and the cost of installing the early warning device is 6000 dirhams.

She added that as soon as the warning is received, the observers of the warning center will check whether the warning is true or false in less than 90 seconds, provided that all emergency services respond to fire situations that threaten the safety of individuals and property, and then the civil defense is informed of the warning after verifying its validity within A few seconds, and providing them with information and location coordinates, so that the response of the services becomes more effective and it facilitates the realization of the vision aimed at making the emirate safer.

The municipality indicated that all establishments must register in the project through the website of the Umm Al Quwain government, or through the website of the protection system, and the customer must enter the data of the owner of the establishment or his representative and attach the required documents, the facility data, attach the required documents, and choose an appointment Visit the technical team from Hemaya to inspect the installation site, complete the payment process, and the registration process will be reviewed by the information auditor, confirmation of registration by the data registration official or return the transaction for lack of documents or information error.

She pointed out that if the transaction is confirmed, the date of the visit will be set for the technical team to inspect the place, so that the team visit to the facility will be on the specified date with the presence of the fire system maintenance company, adding that if the place is ready, the technical team will install the device, and in the event that it is not ready Venue: The client will be given a period of two weeks to prepare the place, so that the costs of the third visit will be paid by the client.

She stated that the cost of installing the early warning device is 6000 dirhams, excluding tax, and includes the supply of installation, testing and operation of the system with a protection device and a one-year warranty.

The municipality indicated that after registering the facility on the website, two visits will be carried out to evaluate the customer’s facility to ensure its readiness to install the device. In the event the customer requests a third visit, an amount of 450 dirhams, excluding tax, will be charged for additional evaluation fees after the first two visits, so that the annual maintenance cost is starting from The second is 1500 dirhams, and the same fees will be charged when skipping the two free visits and requesting a third visit for evaluation.

She added that a protection device will be installed on each fire system device, and the fees will be fixed regardless of the size of the private facility, and a 5% tax fee will be applied to the approved fees.



