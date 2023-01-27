The field work teams specialized in the transportation sector and public services in the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department continued to deal for the second day in a row with the prevailing weather condition and good rains in all areas of Umm Al Quwain, to withdraw water pools in various regions, enhance the flow of traffic, and preserve lives and property.

The municipality has provided all the necessary capabilities to deal with the rainfall, which included the distribution of tanks to withdraw the rain pools, in addition to the various mechanisms and equipment used in emergency cases in all regions of the emirate, while coordination and cooperation is taking place with the strategic partners of the municipality to provide full support to all areas, which ensures the progress of emergency work for the team. Easily and without damage.

The Municipality Department praised the efforts of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Umm Al Quwain for its unlimited support for the department’s efforts in such exceptional cases, and the keenness of the senior management of the department to directly supervise the work of the municipality and follow up on everything related to the safety of the emirate’s residents.

All concerned sectors in the emirate are cooperating with Umm Al Quwain Municipality during the past two days of the prevailing weather condition at the state level in dealing with all incoming communications, responding to them and dealing with them as soon as possible through the emergency team of the municipality, which is present in the field in most areas of Umm Al Quwain, which works To supervise and follow up the progress of work to ensure that damages are removed with high efficiency and to enhance the ease and flexibility of dealing with the prevailing weather condition.

The Umm Al Quwain Municipality called on the public to exercise caution and caution on public roads and rainy gatherings, and to contact it via the toll-free number 800898 to report any emergencies or observations around the clock, calling on drivers to abide by traffic rules and speed limits.