The municipality of Umm Al Quwain called on residents of Falaj Al Mualla city not to plant damas trees in home gardens, due to their damage related to penetration of water and sewage pipes, and their impact on the basis of buildings, the speed of their growth and the extension of their roots deep in the soil.

She explained that damas trees are characterized by dense roots and strong growth, and the smell emitted during the flowering period, which causes allergic irritation to some who are sensitive to odors and pollen.

She pointed out that it is preferable not to grow them in homes, and to plant them away from service lines, such as electricity cables, telephones, water pipes, sewage pipes, manholes and irrigation networks, because the strong and dense root growth has the ability to penetrate the pipes and close them completely.

She added that nursery owners must adhere to not producing and selling damas trees and educating community members through awareness campaigns and social media sites about the harms of planting exotic trees, getting rid of damas trees, and replacing them with local environmental plants, such as: Ghaf, Sidr, Samar and other plants with physiological characteristics that enable them to Withstand harsh weather conditions.

She indicated that damas trees are characterized by rapid and dense green growth, and their greenness continues throughout the year, and they have a dense, strong and bifurcated root system, and they have the ability to extend their roots over long distances in search of water and moisture needed for them, and can be planted as protective tree belts around cities and sites facing a desert creep. For its high soil stabilization ability, due to extended, dense and intertwining roots.





