Umm Al Quwain Municipality announced that it directed residents in the city of Falaj Al Mualla, not to plant damas trees in home gardens, due to their damages related to penetration of water and sewage pipes, and their impact on the foundation of buildings, the speed of their growth and the extension of their roots deep in the soil.

She explained that damas trees are characterized by the density of roots and the strength of their growth, and their smell emitted during the flowering period, which causes allergic reactions to some who are sensitive to smells and pollen, and pointed out that it is preferable not to grow them in homes, and to plant them away from service lines such as electricity cables, phones, water pipes and pipes. Drainage, manholes and irrigation networks, because strong and dense root growth has the ability to penetrate and completely close the pipes.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

