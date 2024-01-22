The Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department announced that the decision to ban the use of single-use plastic bags began from the beginning of this January, with all single-use consumer products being banned in the emirate in January 2026.

The announcement comes in line with Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2023 regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the markets of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, which aims to protect the environment from the risks of pollution resulting from the large consumption of single-use products.

Also in line with Ministerial Resolution No. (380) of 2022 regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the country’s markets.

Haifa Ali Saif, Acting Director of the Environmental Protection and Public Safety Sector in Umm Al Quwain Municipality, confirmed the municipality’s intention to organize awareness campaigns and workshops targeting various age groups of community members.