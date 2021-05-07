The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police stated that it will implement an intelligent system to monitor traffic violations resulting from not leaving an adequate safety distance between vehicles on the roads of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, embodying the great role of the Ministry of Interior in maintaining the safety of drivers and spreading safety and security on the roads.

She explained that the goal of implementing the smart system is to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents and the resulting deaths, serious injuries and losses of life and property, which some drivers cause as a result of not leaving enough distance between them and the vehicle in front of them.

Drivers who are not obligated to leave an adequate safety distance will be violated. Article 52 of the Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that “not leaving a sufficient distance behind front vehicles will be a fine of 400 dirhams and four traffic points.”





