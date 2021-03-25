With the close of the blessed month of Ramadan, the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team for the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain issued instructions and directives for public safety.

According to the issued statements, the following is required:

Preventing home gatherings and accompanying Ramadan nights and family visits, and adopting communication using social media and digital platforms.

It is forbidden to distribute and exchange meals between homes and families, and only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat breakfast and group suhur meals.

It is forbidden to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in any public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of homes, or to establish breakfast tables in front of mosques, and the distribution of meals or in-kind assistance is limited by the official charitable bodies approved in the state.

Stay away from large gatherings in places associated with Ramadan activities, such as crowded markets and shops, and adhere to approved absorptive capacity ratios.

Donate and pay alms and zakat electronically

It is forbidden to set up commercial Ramadan tents, which provide services for food, drinks and hookahs that usually accompany restaurants, hotels, and various tourist meals or in any other public place.

It is forbidden for restaurants to distribute breakfast meals among the fasting people inside and in front of the restaurants front.

Ramadan meals is restricted to workers’ housing complexes for authorized entities and establishments, through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each region.

When transporting meals, they should be kept in special bags or boxes.

The continued closure of women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and chapels on external roads.

It is prohibited to distribute the Qur’ans and other gifts in the workplace

Tarawih prayers are held according to the precautionary controls against the Covid-19 virus and previously announced, to perform the five daily prayers, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayers being limited to no more than 30 minutes and reading the Qur’an via smart devices.

With regard to the Qiyaam prayer in the last ten days of Ramadan, a continuous assessment will be made of the epidemiological situation in the country and the procedures will be updated to coincide with the developments.

Reporting the phenomenon of begging and any other violations that contradict the mentioned instructions.





