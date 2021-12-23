The Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen announced the launch of discounts and offers that include 597 fishing supplies for the emirate’s fishermen, at a rate ranging between 3% and 10% on all fishing tools and supplies, in addition to the monthly installments of fishing tools prices for fishermen, to reduce their financial burdens and help them develop tools and fishing supplies, to enhance fishing in Umm Al Quwain.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Association for Fishermen, Jassim Humaid Ghanem, told “Emirates Today” that the association imported all the fishing tools and supplies needed by fishermen in the emirate, of the best and best species, and at lower prices in the markets, with the aim of promoting fishing. Local fishermen in Umm al-Quwain, and saving the costs of purchasing fishing gear for them.

He explained that 597 types of fishing tools and supplies were provided, the most prominent of which are boat dyes of various colors, oils and accessories, engine spare parts and engine tubes, ropes and paints for the places of gargoyles in the sea, and all oil derivatives and searchlights, boat batteries and batteries for navigational devices, and pointed out that all The available tools are guaranteed, and they were imported from abroad at the best prices that suit fishermen in Umm Al Quwain.

He added that the association launched a service in installments for the value of fishing tools for citizen fishermen, so that the fisherman takes the tools and supplies he needs, provided that he pays their value within a month, with the aim of alleviating the financial burdens incurred by him as a result of other expenses incurred, and with the aim of helping the fisherman to buy what he needs of fishing tools without pressure.

He pointed out that in the event that no fishing tools are available for fishermen at the association’s headquarters, their requests and needs are registered and requests are sent to companies that cooperate with the association outside the country, to purchase the required tools and send them to the association as soon as possible, without the fisherman bearing the shipping costs or price differences.

He stated that the association provided fishermen with all kinds of gargoyles of various sizes, as the gargoor was sold at a price of 85 dirhams, during the performances, but its price was raised by 10 dirhams to become at a value of 95 dirhams, due to the high cost of production tools, and he added that the association is working continuously to meet the requests of fishermen With the aim of maintaining their continuity in the fishing profession by monitoring all the tools they need throughout the year, and working to provide them in a timely manner.



