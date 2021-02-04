Umm Al Quwain (Union)

The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Umm Al Quwain sent warnings to a number of gatherings on farms and estates, for not adhering to the precautionary instructions and guidelines to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

This came, based on the national efforts made to address and contain the pandemic, and to ensure the implementation of the relevant precautionary and preventive measures.

Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, and Head of the Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate, directed to intensify inspection campaigns by the audit and follow-up team.

During the last periodic meeting, the team reviewed, headed by Brigadier General Dr. Salem Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, Deputy Head of the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team, and in the presence of the Director of the Umm Al Quwain Center, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and it included an intensive inspection plan to be implemented in days The sites are being identified for the various regions of the emirate, and the sites where there are frequent gatherings have been identified, with the aim of intensifying the awareness process, and applying the violations law to limit the increase in the number of injuries in the emirate.

It was emphasized that the concerned parties in the wedding halls adhere to the instructions accurately and not tolerate them, as well as the matter with regard to gatherings in homes during weddings or funerals, and it was also agreed on a daily reporting mechanism that will be followed to ensure accurate follow-up, with the aim of controlling the pandemic, and providing support For the various sectors of the state concerned.