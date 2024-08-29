Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Today, during a dialogue session titled “Inspiring Emirati Models”, the Umm Al Quwain Cultural and Creative Center reviewed parliamentary life and the active role played by women under the dome of the Federal National Council, in addition to discussing women’s contributions to the development and advancement of society.

The session was attended by members of the Federal National Council, Aisha Rashid Laitim, Mona Rashid Tahnoon, Abdullah Ali Bu Asiba, Director of the Umm Al Quwain Cultural and Creative Centre, and a group of Emirati women.

Mona Tahnoon said that since its establishment, the wise leadership in the UAE has devoted, under the generous patronage and follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, tireless efforts to support women and harness all the components and capabilities as a strategic priority for the country, and this has been the greatest supporter of every woman.

She presented to the audience the story of her entry into the National Council and her experience with parliamentary life and the great support she received from those around her and the President and members of the Council, pointing out the challenges she faced and reviewing the complementary role of women with men in discussions and studying topics under the dome of Parliament, in addition to her active role through her participation in external conferences at the regional and international levels, which had a great impact in conveying the positive image of the Emirates with regard to women’s empowerment.

At the end of the session, the Umm Al Quwain Cultural and Creative Center honored the members of the National Council.