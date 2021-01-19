Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Umm Al Quwain Creek, which is inhabited by flamingos and decorated with mangroves and mangroves, and has aesthetic and environmental characteristics, is one of the main pillars within the plans and programs for developing the tourism sector in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The Umm Al Quwain Creek, which is a kilometer wide and 5 km long, is one of the distinctive landmarks in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, as it is considered one of the best lagoons in the country and has many advantages, as there are mangroves topped by flamingos, which are found in abundance. In the creek.

Al Khor is surrounded by small reserves. It is also a berth for fishermen who set out from it to the depths of the sea on a journey in search of abundant fishing. It includes between its flanks a group of beautiful islands and beaches decorated with green mangroves.

The Umm Al Quwain government is working to transform Umm Al Quwain Creek into a tourist destination for visitors to enjoy the picturesque nature and the services provided by the hotel and entertainment facilities, through the waterfront development project.

Coastal environment

The Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain explained that the importance of the mangroves, which are abundant in the Umm Al Quwain Creek, lies in their great role in preserving marine life, as the coastal environment rich in mangroves is considered one of the most suitable areas for the reproduction and incubation of fish species, and the various types of marine life. Crimea in the preservation of the types of wild and marine life, and the life of different types of birds, and act as appropriate areas for their life and a resource for their food, and provide them with protection.

The department stated that different types of birds nest on mangroves, and their droppings are considered nutrients for phytoplankton, on which zooplankton feeds, which are food for fish and crustacean larvae, and with the passage of time shellfish begin to exist in the mangrove areas due to the abundance of food in them, which is an important food for fish. Years later, seaweed and coral reefs begin to appear in mangrove areas; In other words, mangroves create an integrated chain of marine life interconnected with each other.

“Big flamingo”

The department indicated that the Umm Al Quwain Creek is famous for the “great flamingo” or what is known locally as “the fenter”, which is characterized by long and thin legs, and has a long neck and a curved beak down, and the great flamingo is the largest and most white flamingo species. As for the young, their feathers are brown or gray, which turn pink when they reach the age of two. Flamingos are a very social species, which build their nests in large and dense colonies, such as mangrove forests in the Umm Al Quwain Creek.

The department said: The large flamingo is found in abundance in the creek of Umm Al Quwain, and among the mangroves, and it is the largest type of flamingo in size, and the flamingo birds acquire their distinctive pink color from the food they feed on, which includes shrimp, algae, plankton and crustaceans, and the flamingo bird is monogamous, i.e. The male marries one female and stays with her for the rest of his life, and lies on only one egg per breeding season.

The department explained that flamingos are considered migratory and transcontinental birds, and in the Umm Al Quwain Creek, thousands of flamingos settle on the edges of the islands and the dense mangrove forests of the creek.