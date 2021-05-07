The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police decided to apply the smart system to monitor traffic violations resulting from not leaving enough distance between vehicles on the roads of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain soon, and this is an embodiment of the great role of the Ministry of Interior in preserving the safety of drivers and spreading safety and security on the roads.

Article (52) of the Traffic and Traffic Law states: “Not leaving a sufficient distance behind front vehicles, a fine of 400 dirhams and 4 traffic points,” in order to limit the occurrence of traffic accidents and the resulting deaths, serious injuries and loss of life and property, which are caused by some Drivers as a result of not leaving enough distance between him and the vehicle ahead.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

