Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.. The Emiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain issued a circular regarding the official working hours of Umm Al Quwain government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

The circular stipulates that the official working hours in all local government agencies in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during the blessed month of Ramadan will start from Monday until Thursday, with the weekend becoming from Friday to Sunday.

Official working hours for Umm Al Quwain government employees start from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon.

In this regard, the flexible working system shall be implemented (from eight in the morning until ten in the morning) and until / half past one in the afternoon until three thirty in the afternoon, and all workers in the local government must abide by and abide by the aforementioned official working hours.



