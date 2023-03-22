Umm Al Emarat Park receives the blessed month of Ramadan with a package of activities and events that make it an ideal destination during the blessed month to spend enjoyable times in the company of family and friends in evenings filled with an atmosphere of intimacy and affection.
During the holy month of Ramadan, visitors to Umm Al Emarat Park will be able to enjoy the activities of “Ramadan Garden Nights”, which will begin with the Maghrib call to prayer and the daily breakfast cannon in Umm Al Emarat Park.
Visitors will also be able to experience the unique “picnic in the garden” Ramadan Iftar, sit with their loved ones and friends and enjoy the lush green spaces in the garden, where they can purchase a delicious meal from the Ramadan Iftar box provided by the “Green for Life” restaurant at a price of only 89 dirhams. The purchase of the Iftar box guarantees visitors free entry to the garden, which will be decorated during the month with the most beautiful Ramadan decorations
In addition to these activities, sports and fitness enthusiasts will be able to join a group of sports activities held on the green running track and green spaces in the bosom of nature, in cooperation with the Peak Fitness Club, during the first weekend of the holy month.. while a series of activities and events will be launched. Ramadan during the remaining weekends in the month of Ramadan, which will include many fun activities for families and children, such as coloring activities, face painting, art workshops, Oud performances, and Tanoura performances, in addition to giving visitors the opportunity to buy products, delicious sweets, authentic Ramadan and Emirati dishes, and Arabic coffee in the store. A distinctive family atmosphere. While art lovers will have a date with artistic activities, the most important of which is the art exhibition that the garden will host during the month of Ramadan, along with a number of musical performances and other cultural activities.
Visitors will also be able to participate in the weekly Ramadan competitions organized by the park through the social networking channel “Instagram”, where one winner will be announced every week to receive a fitness loyalty card worth 499 dirhams.
The Garden Cinema will also present family movies on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm in the children’s garden.. And children can also unleash their creative skills within the activities of the art of folding paper “origami”, forming balloons, and coloring in addition to Pony and camel riding activities available within the animal barn.
In this context, Rasha Qiblawi, Director of Corporate Communications – Umm Al Emarat Park, said: “The blessed month of Ramadan is an opportunity to meet our loved ones and friends and interact with various segments of society. And based on Umm Al Emarat Park’s keenness to provide Ramadan experiences to all members of society, we were keen to provide an enriching atmosphere Time for all our visitors to give them exceptional experiences, and as a unique destination for interaction and social communication, we are pleased to launch a number of various activities during this holy month within a spacious and calm environment to spend the most beautiful times in the bosom of the picturesque nature.”
Umm Al Emarat Park is the largest green space in the heart of Abu Dhabi, and attracts community members within a unique family environment. The park is a unique destination that offers its guests social events, fun fitness activities, learning experiences through play, and many dining destinations, all in the bosom of nature.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Umm Al Emarat Park will open its doors from 10:00 am until 2:00 am, giving its visitors the opportunity to enjoy unforgettable experiences during the days of the month.
