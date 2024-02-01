Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi is hosting the activities of “The Rage House” festival, which began today and continues until February 4.

Visitors to the park will enjoy special festive, musical and entertainment events throughout the four days of the festival, daily from 4:00 pm until 11:00 pm.

The festival offers its visitors a program full of entertainment events, performances and a festive atmosphere, in addition to a variety of dining experiences and a wide variety of interactive activities, which will transform the park into a festive center for entertainment and creativity.

A number of retail stores and food and beverage stores participate in the festival, in addition to a fashion corner and various entertainment events that include live music and performance shows. In addition to the festival, the park hosts many distinctive family events, including the park market, which is held on Fridays and Saturdays, and is considered a community forum. Excellent for spending a fun family day, enjoying the most delicious local cuisine, shopping and attending entertainment events.

Visitors are also awaited by the weekly “Cinema in the Park” event, which brings family members together to watch their favorite movies outdoors.