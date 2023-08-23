Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Umm Al Emarat Park, the favorite green destination in the heart of Abu Dhabi, celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, sensing its great responsibility in empowering women, coinciding with the country’s celebration of this national occasion that honors women and celebrates their many achievements and their active role in society. The garden was named “Mother of the Emirates”, after Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, who is credited with launching the “Emirati Women’s Day”, as the garden was called Which was previously reserved for women and children, the name “Al Mushrif Park”.

Over the years, Umm Al Emarat Park has launched many initiatives, in cooperation with Emirati women, to provide experiences, entertainment activities, and community educational programs for Abu Dhabi residents and visitors. The garden also hosted many events and festivals that met with great success, including the “Miami Vibes” food event, “The Rage” and the garden market, as well as a group of art galleries that abounded with a wide range of unique talents. These events were marked by the strong presence of Emirati businesswomen, and the outstanding contribution of Emirati women in the field of voluntary work.

The Umm Al Emarat Garden annually hosts the “Garden Market”, which is the event concerned with supporting businesses and owners of medium and small projects, while this year it hosts 12 female entrepreneurs, who will display their various products that include textiles, toys, spinning, flowers, various foods, drinks and perfumes among a range of other products. In addition to providing technical and educational workshops for children.

The Emirati Women’s Day event hosted by the park this year will bear the title “We Share for Tomorrow”, as this slogan was chosen in line with the “Year of Sustainability” 2023 announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as part of the commitment The country and its efforts to find innovative solutions to the challenges of sustainability.

Umm Al Emarat Park has established a pioneering position in the field of sustainability, through its great interest in preserving nature, as the general design of the park reflects the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and his vision that centered on preserving Emirati culture and the rich heritage of the country and its history. nature, and the protection of nature in a way that enables generations to benefit from it.

The garden works continuously to expand its green spaces and preserve the environment through a set of effective environmental practices, as it preserved different types of plants and palm trees, in addition to that it includes about 175,000 plants and 1,500 trees, while it is full of vast green areas that reach about 170,000 square meters. Square. The garden has also established an environmentally friendly irrigation system that relies entirely on treated water, uses automatic irrigation techniques that contribute to reducing water waste, and provides plants with their water needs at the right time according to the temperature.

The garden recycles about 30 tons of agricultural waste annually, and converts it into fertilizers that cover about 70% of the garden’s needs for organic fertilizers. Umm Al Emarat Park has also preserved more than 200 mature trees, some of which are among the oldest trees in Abu Dhabi, and are more than 20 years old.

Umm Al Emarat Park has also won the prestigious International Green Flag Award for 3 consecutive years thanks to its great efforts in the field of sustainability, which is a global accreditation granted to public parks and open spaces that meet the best international standards.

Umm Al Emarat Park is a smoke-free area, to provide families and women with a healthy haven to spend unforgettable times with family and loved ones, and it is undoubtedly a suitable destination for many activities, such as yoga, meditation and painting.

On this occasion, Rasha Qiblawi, Director of Corporate Communications at Senyar Holding Company, the official spokesperson for the “Mother of the Nation” Park, emphasized the firm values ​​​​that the park adopts at the heart of its work, as she indicated, saying: We have a firm commitment to promoting community cohesion, inspiring, empowering and supporting women, and we are happy With the wonderful cooperation that we have strengthened with Emirati women through our various initiatives, we are proud of their active participation, and we thank them for their contributions and their vital role in building the country and strengthening its position in the world.