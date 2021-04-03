Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The M7 stables dominated the first places in the 160 km Cup race of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which was held in the Dubai International Endurance City in Seyah Al Salam, as part of the activities of the fourteenth edition of His Highness’s Endurance Festival.

“M7”, next to the lead, won the second, fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions in the race that witnessed the participation of 161 riders and riders, which comes after the resumption of the festival, which started on Tuesday 23 March in the women’s race, before the rest of the races were postponed due to mourning the death The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the festival today witnesses my beautiful mares race for a distance of 120 km, and the Coaches Cup race will be held on Monday, while the private stables race will be held on Tuesday.

The Spanish knight Aulia Gonzalez became the first foreign knight or knight to attain this title of the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for endurance, after she took the lead in the last stage on the horseback of «Belal de la Pelang» of the stables «M7», recording a time of 6 22:48 hours, at an average speed of 25.08 km / hour, while her companion in the stable, Knight Saeed Ahmed Al-Khayari, on the cacho, scored 6:22:49 hours, followed by Saif Ahmed Al-Mazrouei in third place. On board “Magic Glenn Tamar” for the stables “MRM”.

After the end of the race, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned the winners of the first three places in the presence of Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser, President, President of the Equestrian Federation, Major General Mohammed Issa Al-Adhab, Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, and Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation And Patrick Aoun, Regional Director of Longines, the race sponsor.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi affirmed that the UAE equestrian is lucky with the great support it receives from the wise leadership, and we are proud of this support. He said that the endurance races despite the circumstances of the “Covid 19” pandemic and the late start of the season were successful and we witnessed in the race of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a large participation of the best horses, with more than 160 horses.

Al-Raisi stressed that endurance sport is fine and is held according to the highest standards of integrity with full implementation of international regulations and laws aimed at preserving the safety and health of horses.

Dubai International Endurance City will host, at exactly six o’clock in the morning, the third festival event, the Jameelite Mares race for a distance of 120 km, which was divided into 4 stages.

Knight Abdullah Ali Al-Ameri holds the title of the last version, after he grabbed the title on horseback of the mare “Mazyona” for the stables of “F3”, crossing the total distance of the race with a time of 4:24:07 hours and an average speed of 27.23 km / hour.

Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum came in second place, on the horseback of “Farida” for the stables “Umm 7”, with a time of 4:24:48 hours, while Muhammad Saleh Al-Attas came in the third place on the riding of “E or Raya” for the stables of Al Wathba, with a time of 4: 25:28 hours.