UMK | Yle's voting got stuck, the problem is being investigated

New music competition application voting is stuck. On social media, many have reported that they have had problems with voting. When trying to vote, the answer was that the vote has not gone through.

The editor of HS also couldn't get the voting application to work at first. After waiting a couple of minutes it started working.

Also Yle himself tells about the problems of application voting.

“The fault will be resolved. However, the votes get there if you get to vote,” says Yle's story. According to Yle, there is probably a record number of votes.

UMK final will be held today, Saturday, from 21:00, and Finland's probable representative in Eurovision will be known by 23:00.

Those seeking the position of Eurovision representative Sini Sabotage with a song Peel mewith the song Cyan Kicks Dancing With Demons, Jesse Mark's with a song Glow, Mikael Gabriel mixed Nublu with a song Vox populi, Sara Siipola with a song Shit, Sex man with a song Mania and Windows95 man mixed Henri Piispanen with a song No Rules.

The UMK final will be held at Nokia Arena in Tampere, and it will be broadcast live on TV1 and Yle Areena. HS is on site to monitor the competition and will report on the events during the evening.

Last year the turmoil around UMK grew extraordinary when Cha Cha Cha -participated in the competition with his song Wrapper became a giant phenomenon even before the final.

Käärijä won the UMK final with an overwhelming landslide and represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest held in Liverpool. There, Käärijä ended up in second place, even though he got the most audience votes. Swedish Loreen won Eurovision with his song Tattoo, and so this year's Eurovision will be held in Malmö.

This year, before the UMK finals, no finalist has become the center of attention of the corresponding size category. Overall, the UMK hype is not quite at last year's level, but the interest in the singing competition has still been great this year.

For example, compared to last year's situation, the situation during the UMK final is also considerably more tense. Last year, the winner of the wrapper could already be considered certain in advance, but now none of the competitors is a clear winner.

Betting sites Sara Siipola, whose song has become a clear favorite Shit has also collected the most listening times on Spotify so far. It is still in the top five of the top 50 list, and in total it has been listened to more than two million times.

Other artists' songs have fallen off the top of Spotify's top 50 list. Sexmanen Mania has been listened to 1.6 million times and songs by Mikael Gabriel and Nublu Vox populi has been listened to 1.4 million times. Cyan Kicks too Dancing With Demons has crossed the milestone of one million listens.

The listening times of the other songs have so far remained below one million.

In addition to Sara Siipola, Mikael Gabriel and Cyan Kicks were also in the strongest position on the betting sites. Sexmane may also have a chance to win, because he has a very active fan base, which, for example, voted him the winner of the audience award at the Emma gala last year.

UMK final are dating Benjamin, Viivi Pumpanen and Pilvi Hämäläinen. In addition to hosting, Benjamin opens the evening's broadcast with a joint performance with the Kuumaa band. Both are last year's UMK participants.

Last year's UMK winner Käärijä, on the other hand, appears together in the intermission number by Erika Vikman with. Vikman attended UMK in 2020 Cicciolina– song and was second at that time.

Vikman's participation in UMK and the resulting phenomenon have still been considered a decisive turning point for both Vikman's career and UMK's popularity. On Friday, Käärijä and Vikman released a joint song Whip.

The UMK winner will be chosen again this year by the joint votes of the viewers and the international jury. The weight of the points given by the international jury is 25 percent for the final result, and the weight of public votes is 75 percent.

UMK winner will probably represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place from 7 to 11 May in Malmö.

It is exceptional, however, that the UMK winner's participation in Eurovision is not completely certain. The uncertainty stems from the fact that Israel is participating in the Eurovision Song Contest and, for example, a large number of musicians in Finland have demanded that Finland boycott the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates in the competition. The boycott demands are related to Israel's actions in the Gaza war.

Jesse Markin, one of the UMK finalists, has already announced that he would not participate in Eurovision if he won UMK and if Israel was participating in Eurovision. Yle's head of creative content and media Ville Vilén comment to HS in January that the competitors have the right to this solution.

“If the UMK winner does not want to go to Eurovision, we have plans for that and we are going to discuss the matter. But that's the sorrow of that time,” Vilén said.

HS evaluates all UMK competition songs in advance. Photos from Saturday's general practice from Tampere. Here is a summary of each song in order of performance:

Sini Sabotage photographed during Saturday's general practice.

Blue Sabotage – Peel Me: “Peel me it sounds like not a single song was left unlistened to when making the song Antti Tuiskun from last years records. There's tight rocking, a mix of rap and singing, 'Uuh aah' shouts and a fittingly loud repetition of 'ku-ku-kuori mua'. This is exactly how party bangers have been made in recent years that have ended up being played in nightclubs.”

Cyan Kicks photographed during Saturday's general practice.

Cyan Kicks – Dancing With Demons: “We have tried to make the chorus as catchy as possible, and we have succeeded quite well in that. Susanna Alexandra the song works, and the 'Dance 'til the day, dance 'til the day I die' part is stuck in your head. C section angry interlude and Pietari Reijonen the tight forging of the drums bring additional aggressiveness to the song, but at the end of the song there is a feeling that the biggest gear is missing.”

Pictured by Jesse Mark during Saturday's general practice.

Jesse Markin – Glow: “Markin raps skillfully, the rhythm is fine and the change of style to the chorus works. A hook has also been searched for in the cheerful chorus, but it has not been completely successful. After the first listen From Glow I don't really remember anything.”

Mikael Gabriel and Nublu pictured in Saturday's general practice.

Mikael Gabriel & Nublu – Vox populi: “The vocal parts sound weak and hardly improve live. Nublu's rap part in particular is also confusingly messed up. The tempo of the song carries you along and the 'vox populi' hokema works, even though it doesn't mean anything to most of the listeners of the song. In the spirit of the wrapper, a surprising twist and a change of genre have been applied to the song towards the end with a choral song.”

Sara Siipola pictured during Saturday's general practice.

Sara Siipola – Shit: “Shit sounds even better live than the studio version. On the other hand, the strong mannerisms heard in Siipola's song can also irritate some of the listeners. The originality of the song does not surprise. Still, the lack of surprise is not necessarily a weakness for Siipola's song, but rather a strength. The lingering fire of emotion has been given to the song in the right amount.”

Sexmane pictured in Saturday's general practice.

Sexmane – Mania: “The verses and the chorus are like from a different world. The song is built on maniacal screams lined with an overused autotune effect, and thanks to them, the song is still running in your head days later. The biggest problem is that in the verse of the song, which tells about inner madness in the choruses, you can once again hear Sexmane's personal list of successes, which is annoyingly familiar from the artist's previous songs.”

Windows95man and Henri Piispanen pictured in Saturday's general practice.

Windows95man & Henri Piispanen – No Rules: “No Rules settles for being a strong pastiche. Gunther– the references are rubbed into the face so strongly during the first seconds that they don't come off in just one wash. The listener can almost hear the duo winking and grinning during the song. 'In the heat of the night, in the thrill of the fight', Piispanen laughs, because it has been impossible to come up with more generic lyrics.”