UMK | Yle does not disclose UMK's total costs, due to contracts and trade secrets

The UMK final was increased due to demand, says Yle.

Yleisradio The finale of the New Music Competition was bigger this year than ever before.

The final show was moved from Logomo in Turku, which has been used in recent years, to the more than four times larger Nokia-arena in Tampere. According to Yle, the change was made due to increased demand.

Like Yle's operations, UMK is also financed with tax resources. So how much did the spectacle, which included seven competing acts and several other program numbers, cost?

Well over a million euros, says Yle's director of creative content and media Ville Vilén.

Yle's total budget is around 500 million euros per year.

The event the budget increased, of course, with the change of location, but the box office revenue also increased, Vilén tells HS by text message.

The Nokia Arena, which attracts around 15,000 spectators, was sold out for both the dress rehearsals and the final show. According to Vilén, around 200 people and 100 volunteers worked temporarily around the event.

Several parties outside of Yle also worked on the finale.

UMK's total budget includes much more than the one-night finale show. About eight Yle employees work at UMK all year round, Vilén says in his message.

UMK is a year-round project that includes, among other things, PR events, the production of the contestants' music videos and sending the UMK winner to Eurovision.

The UMK winner's visa journey takes several weeks, and the costs include, for example, transportation of show elements to the venue, performers' fees and the participation fee charged by the European Broadcasting Union, or EBU.

According to Vilén, Yle cannot disclose these amounts due to contracts and trade secrets.

Won the competition Windows95 man with his piece No Rules!where you sing along Henri Piispanen. The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May.

The UMK final broadcast reached almost 1.9 million Finns on television on Saturday night, Yle announced on Sunday.

According to Finnpanel, the broadcast was watched by an average of 1.2 million viewers on Yle TV1 on the day of the show. By Sunday morning, the final broadcast had been started 800,000 million times online and in Yle Areena, which functions as a mobile application.