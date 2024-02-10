Monday, February 12, 2024
UMK | Three hundred people showed their opinion in Tampere – demanding Israel out of Eurovision

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in World Europe
UMK | Three hundred people showed their opinion in Tampere – demanding Israel out of Eurovision

The demonstration was organized near the Tampere arena, where there will be a discussion in the evening about who will be Finland's next Eurovision representative.

in Tampere There was a demonstration in Sori square on Saturday, which demanded, among other things, that the future UMK winner not participate in the Eurovision final if Israel is allowed to participate.

The situation center of the Internal Finland Police told STT that there were around 250–300 participants after five o'clock. According to the police, the demonstration has been peaceful and no one has tried to disrupt the demonstration.

“Speeches are held and flags are flying”, was described from the police's situation center.

The expression of opinion is organized by the Tampere with Palestine collective.

Simultaneously a couple of hundred meters away from the demonstration in the Tampere arena, the Ylen New Music competition will be held, where Finland's next Eurovision representative will be chosen.

According to their press release, the protesters also demanded a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and that Israel be excluded from this year's Eurovision.

“Yle and EBU awakening: Israel out of Eurovision,” read one banner of the demonstration.

EBU is the European Broadcasting Union. It has ruled that Israel will be allowed to participate in future visas because the country's public broadcasting company meets the participation criteria and the competition is wanted to be kept non-political.

