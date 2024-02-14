UMK | “Incredibly funny and entertaining” – This is how Microsoft commented on Windows95man

In Microsoft's opinion, Windows95man's name or presentation has no commercial connection to the operating system launched in 1995.

Windows95man ie Teemu Keisteri and singer Henri Piispanen won the New Music Competition on Saturday with their song No Rules!

Keisteri has been using the name Windows95man for ten years, but the name may be against the rules of the European Broadcasting Corporation EBU. The EBU, the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, has regulations on how brands can be displayed.

The performance outfit of the DJ artist character developed by Keister essentially includes a t-shirt with the logo of the Windows 95 operating system.

Microsoft believes that the name or presentation has no commercial connection to the operating system it launched in 1995.

“Windows 95 is part of cultural history, like a car from the 50s, for example. It's related to an era and that's why it's definitely been selected as the artist's name and part of the performance outfit,” says Microsoft's director of communications for Finland Pekka Isosomppi by e-mail.

“The show is incredibly funny and entertaining, and it takes quite a bit of imagination to see any commercial link in it.”

Commercially Windows 95 has been a pitted product for over twenty years, as Microsoft's support for the operating system ended in 2001.

HS asked Microsoft if the company still owns the rights to the Windows 95 brand, but no definite answer was received from the company's headquarters during the first week.

According to Isosomp's assessment, Microsoft still has the rights to the brand, but the company “does not see any problem with the artist's name or outfit”.

Microsoft also uses the Windows brand name in its operating systems released after Windows 95.