The Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SEMTEX) will kick off between January 23 and 25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with a record participation of 214 from major local and international specialized companies, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the two exhibitions, Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, said during the press conference held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, “The activities of the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions have witnessed qualitative developments at all levels since their first launch in 2015, due to four factors: The first factor is related to the great and unlimited support of the wise leadership and the generous sponsorship of these events and the provision of all forms of support to make them successful, in addition to the leading global position of the country and its balanced network of relations with all countries of the world, which contributed to enhancing the competitiveness of the exhibitions and their ability to attract major international specialized companies from the five continents.”

Al-Jabri stated that the new session is the largest and largest in the history of the two exhibitions, which reflects the increasing importance of unmanned systems in maintaining international peace and security on the one hand, and contributing to enhancing the process of sustainable development of countries’ economies through the added value provided by these industries and qualitative innovations whose role is no longer available. Limited to defense applications, to include commercial and civilian uses.

He pointed out that the two exhibitions provide a platform for displaying the latest innovations and technologies for unmanned systems, simulation and training, all the way to robotics and artificial intelligence applications, and bring together leaders of international industries and decision-makers under one roof to discuss ways to advance the reality and future of these vital sectors.

Al-Jabri revealed that the organization of the two exhibitions will be accompanied by the holding of the “UMEX and SimTEX” conference on January 22nd under the slogan “Unmanned Systems… Advancing to New Spaces for Emerging Technologies and Unprecedented Impacts,” and it is expected to attract more than 200 senior leaders, decision-makers and experts. Over the course of a number of sessions, they discuss the most prominent regional and international challenges and issues, in addition to reviewing the latest technologies and innovations witnessed in these sectors and ways to employ them for civil and military uses.

For his part, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, said, “The current session will witness the launch of five new initiatives that will be held for the first time, including the launch of the UMEX commercial platform with the participation of more than 37 international and local companies specialized in the civil and commercial uses of unmanned systems.” For the first time, live land and sea demonstrations of unmanned systems will be organized at the Grand Platform and the ADNEC Water Canal, in addition to air shows in the Sweihan Hills area.

Al Dhaheri revealed that the new session of the two exhibitions attracts record participation from major international companies specialized in these vital sectors, as the area allocated for displays increased by 15% compared to the previous session in 2022, reaching more than 30 thousand square metres, and more than 214 exhibiting companies, a growth rate of 19% compared to the previous session, in addition to the participation of more than 35 countries, with a 30% increase in the number of participating countries compared to the previous session, while this session witnesses the participation of 11 countries for the first time, namely: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, Netherlands, Slovenia, Taiwan, Estonia, Virgin Islands, Czech Republic.

This session witnesses an increase in the number of national companies to reach 72 companies, an increase of 64% over last year’s session, bringing the percentage of participating national companies to 43% of the total number of exhibiting companies, while the number of participating international companies reached 142 companies, representing 67% of the number of participating companies. Number of companies. The UAE pavilion is the largest among the participating national pavilions with an area of ​​up to 5,200 square metres, followed by the Chinese pavilion and then the American pavilion, which confirms the importance of the two exhibitions in advancing the reality and future of these vital sectors in the country.