The 2021 New Year has started in a memorable way for Umesh Yadav, the main fast bowler of the Indian team. He became a father for the first time. His wife Tanya has given birth to a daughter. Umesh Yadav was on tour in Australia and shared the joy of becoming his father through social media. She shared a picture of the daughter on Instagram, writing- This is the daughter … His daughter looks very cute in the picture.As soon as Umesh Yadav shared the picture, people started congratulating him. Umesh was also greeted with the official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board wrote – Many congratulations to Umesh Yadav on becoming the father of a daughter. We wish him a healthy recovery.

It is noteworthy that Umesh Yadav was part of Team India for the Test series in Australia. He had a hamstring injury during Australia’s second innings in the Boxing Day Test played in Melbourne and then walked out of the ground.

After this, Umesh has also been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the series. In his place, T. Natarajan has been included in the team. Please tell that team captain Virat Kohli is also going to be a father for the first time. He is on Paternity Leave and spending quality time with wife Anushka Sharma.