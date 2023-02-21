The center for congenital heart defects (Cahal) of Leiden UMC and Amsterdam UMC will go to court if Health Minister Ernst Kuipers goes through with his plan for the concentration of pediatric heart surgery. The center will first formally object to the plan.

Kuipers reported last week that he wants to reduce the centers for pediatric heart surgery from four locations to two: one in Groningen and one in Rotterdam. This means that the centers in Utrecht and Leiden/Amsterdam will have to stop operating on children with a congenital heart defect in a few years.

The hospitals have been given two weeks to respond to this proposed decision. “We will lodge a formal objection with the minister and if that does not yield results, we will go to court,” says Douwe Biesma, chairman of the LUMC Executive Board.

Adverse effects

The Cahal finds the motivation of Kuipers’ plan ‘inadequate, incomplete and incorrect’. If the center does indeed have to close, ‘all the expertise that has been carefully built up over 26 years will disappear. This decision not only affects us but the entire national children’s heart care; this way of concentrating threatens to cause damage rather than quality gains’. See also ARD, ZDF & Co.: "Generous" regulation for ex-bosses

The Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) also warned earlier about the negative consequences of reducing the number of centers from four to two. For example, the LUMC could even lose its status as an academic hospital, according to the NZa.

Continuity at risk

If the plan goes ahead, more than half of the interventions for children will have to be relocated nationwide, Cahal also states. Medical specialists and specialized nurses should also work elsewhere, according to the center. All this endangers the ‘continuity of pediatric cardiac care due to more switching moments and more transports’. The availability of IC beds for children and the continued existence of the entire pediatric IC in Leiden will also come under pressure, says director Biesma.

The concentration of care for children with a congenital heart defect has been discussed for a long time. The minister wants to concentrate care so that the centers that remain treat more patients. That routine would be better for the quality of care. Biesma also says she supports concentration. But according to him, there are also less drastic options, such as switching from four to three centres. See also Two nuclear power plants remain online