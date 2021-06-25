The University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) is developing special tailor-made treatment for victims of transgressive behavior in gymnastics. That is what outgoing minister Tamara van Ark (Medical Care, VVD) writes in a letter on Friday letter to the House of Representatives. Treatment should ensure that (former) gymnasts who have been victims of transgressive behavior receive the specialist and long-term care they need.

From the recently published report uneven shelveslegger found that two-thirds of former gymnasts in gymnastics or gymnastics are confronted with transgressive behaviour. This includes insults, intimidation, blackmail, control, isolation, coercion and humiliation. It has left deep marks on mostly former gymnasts in the form of depression, suicidal thoughts and irritability. Because, according to the report, the victims do not receive the specialist and long-term care they need, the UMCG is now offering special, tailor-made treatment at the request of sports organization NOC*NSF.

Victim Support Netherlands is also starting a pilot hotline where gymnastics victims can turn to for more information, legal support or financial questions. Van Ark also writes that he is willing to support the sport financially. The report uneven shelveslegger called for an apology for the victims; the Royal Dutch Gymnastics has now made this one. In addition, the report states that the victims should receive financial compensation. Van Ark considers that “in the first instance a responsibility of the sport”. She is talking about it with NOC*NSF.