The society UMCthe second largest chip maker in Taiwan after TSMC, is partnering with the auto parts supplier Densesupported by Toyotafor assemble semiconductors in Japan and meet the growing global demand in the automotive sector. UMC’s Japanese subsidiary (USJC) announced the construction of a manufacturing plant for power chips which control the flow and direction of electric current. And the project will go ahead together with Denso, thus giving Toyota the chance to be more independent from the serious semiconductor crisis.

An insulated gate bipolar transistor, also known as IGBT, used for electric vehicle motor controllers, will be installed at the so-called factory wafer by USJC. They will be the first in Japan to produce IGBTs on 300mm wafers, according to a press release. Denso will contribute its IGBT device and process know-how, while USJC will provide its manufacturing capabilities. The start-up of the UMC-Denso plant in Mie prefecture in central Japan is scheduled for the first half of next year. A UMC spokesperson said that the plant will be able to produce 10,000 wafers per month by 2025.

IGBTs are mainly used in electric cars, as they act as power switches in inverters specifically to convert DC and AC currents. It is therefore very likely that the local electric vehicle market will benefit from the new agreement, especially as the number of chips used on battery-powered cars is continuously growing. We look to the future, however: in the present the lack of material is still feltand the Japanese car market in particular will still necessarily have to remain constrained by current supplies.

Meanwhile, Toyota also raises its voice in the semiconductor field and seeks, as others are doing, sustainable alternatives to better control this market.