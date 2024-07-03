The new collection features shirts from Athletico Paranaense, Fluminense, Grêmio, Santos and Sport

A Umbro presented this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) new models of shirts 1, similar to those used by the players, but with more affordable prices of R$ 199.90

The new shirts of Athletico Paranaense, Fluminense, Grêmio, Santos and Sport can be found in the clubs’ official stores and on the official Umbro website (umbro.com.br).

Called replicas, the shirts feature few changes compared to the fan and player versions, and will be sold for R$199.90.

This new version arrives to complete the mix offered by the brand, which already included game shirts, accessories and training and travel collections.

Founded in 1924 in Manchester, England, Umbro has its products used on and off the field in more than 100 countries around the world.