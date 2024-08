“It’s official: the mayor of Assisi Stefania Proietti is the center-left candidate for the presidency of Umbria. Forza Stefania, even in Umbria we are ready for the redemption!”: this is what Matteo Ricci, MEP for the Democratic Party, said when he heard the news of Stefania Proietti’s candidacy for the presidency of the Umbria Region for the center-left.