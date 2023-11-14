In Umbria the obligation of snow chains and gods winter tires is included from November 15th to April 15th, on state and regional roads provinces of Perugia And Terni where it is advisable to respect the law and travel with the prescribed snow-proof devices both for safety and to avoid fines which may be imposed by the Police and come on Carabinieri.

Snow chains or winter tires are mandatory in Umbria

SS3 bis “Tiberina” / E45 (Terni-Cesena); motorway junction “ Perugia-Bettolle ”; SS675 “ Umbria Lazio ” (Terni-Orte);

/ (Terni-Cesena); motorway junction “ ”; SS675 “ ” (Terni-Orte); SS75 “ Central Umbria ” (Collestrada-Foligno);

“ ” (Collestrada-Foligno); SS3 “ Flaminia ”;

”; SS77var “della Val di Chienti” (direction Foligno-Civitanova Marche );

); SS318var “from Valfabbrica”

SS76 “della Val d’Esino” (direction Perugia-Ancona ); SS71 “ Umbria Casentino ”;

); SS71 “ ”; SS73 bis “by Bocca Trabaria ”;

”; SS74 “ Maremma ”;

”; SS79 and 79 bis “Ternana” ( Terni-Rieti );

); SS146 “ of Chianciano ”; SS205 “ Amerina ”;

”; SS205 “ ”; SS209 “ Valnerina ”;

”; SS219 “by Pian d’Assino ”;

”; SS320 “ of Cascia ”;

”; SS361 “ Septempedana ”;

”; SS418 “ Spoleto ”;

”; SS448 “ of Baschi ”;

”; SS452 “ of the Countess ”;

”; SS471 “ of Leonessa ”;

”; SS685 “ of the Three Umbrian Valleys ”;

”; SS728 “of Pantano” (former provincial roads 169, 170 and 172 which make up the Pierantonio route (E45 junction)-San Giovanni del Pantano-Mantignana (Perugia-Bettolle junction).

👉 The other regions where winter tires or snow chains are mandatory

Vertical signs requiring chains and winter tires in Umbria

Read also:

👉 How to read the tire label

👉 Speed ​​code and tire load

👉 CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to check

👉 Flat tire, when, where and how to repair it

👉 Alternative wheel approval in the workshop

👉 Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

👉 Tips for the car in winter

👉 HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

👉 Find out what they say aboutwinter tires mandatory on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK