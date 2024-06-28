With the arrival of summer, the strong rays of the sun or the sudden rains force you to be prepared with a good umbrella that is practically all-terrain. If you are about to take a trip to a tropical or rainy destination or you live in a city with constant climate changes Amazon Mexico has a wide variety of models of umbrella with UV protection, windproof, with practical sizes for traveling, for rain and that are at low or discounted prices.

The G4Free UPF 50 UV Protection Travel Umbrella 42/46 inch silver coated fan whose titanium silver fabric reflects heat to cool you down is on Amazon Mexico with a list price of $576.68 pesos, but it has a 31% DISCOUNT remaining in $399 Mexican pesos. This limited time promotion is available with cash payment with a bank card.

Silver G4Free umbrella/ Photo: Special.

Payment with financing cost does apply for the G4Free silver travel umbrella with UPF 50+ UV protection, giving you a term of 24 months with financing cost or interest.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 27, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The XIXVON Plus folding umbrellawith UPF+ UV protection, with metal shaft, windproof, portable, with sun protection capacity of up to 99%, in blue it cost $740 pesos on Amazon, but it has a 7% discount so you will now pay for she $688 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. The participating payment methods for this product are cash, which maintains the discount, while financing adds interest to the total payment.

XIXVON Plus folding umbrella/ Photo: Special.

The Repel travel umbrellawindproof and Teflon coated, foldable, measuring 11.5 inches long and weighing less than 1 pound, with double-vented canopy and made in black and red costs on Amazon $680.96 Mexican pesos and this cost applies with cash payment. Like the previous models, it also allows the purchase option with interest for a financing cost of $39.94 pesos per month for 24 months.

If you want more information or buy the Repel travel umbrella from enter here.

Repel travel umbrella/ Photo: Special.

The Windguard automatic opening and closing umbrella of the Samsonite brand in black color has a list price on Amazon Mexico of $643.80 pesos from which a 33% off temporary, so now the umbrella costs $434.22 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE.

Windguard umbrella from the Samsonite brand/ Photo: Special.

The purchase options for the Samsonite umbrella are cash, bank cards, and payment with financing cost in 24 monthly installments of $25.47 pesos each.

Kate Spade New York ‘Love is in the air’ umbrella Crystal clear umbrella that when expanded measures 85.09 centimeters wide. It features a phrase painted in black and in English that translates as “love is in the air” and has a pink handle. The list price of this fashionable umbrella is $1,163.22 pesos with cash payment (If you are interested in CLICK HERE) or on credit with a financing cost that leaves it in monthly payments of $68.24 pesos for 24 monthly installments.

Kate Spade New York ‘Love is in the air’ umbrella/ Photo: Special.

If you want a classic design umbrella, the inverted Redlemon umbrellawith double reinforcement, 100 centimeters wide, resistant to strong winds and rains, which has an ergonomic C-shaped handle, one of the best sellers on Amazon Mexico has a price of $389 Mexican pesos if paid in cash (Enter here). Payment with financing cost leaves monthly payments for 24 months at $22.82 pesos (this implies interest added to the product).

Inverted Redlemon umbrella/ Photo: Special.

He Totes brand bubble umbrella transparent, it is an option for children, with easy-grip handle, pink, one size, windproof, costs on Amazon Mexico $390.23 Mexican pesos in cash payment (if you are interested in CLICK HERE), but also has the option to purchase for 24 months at $22.89 pesos each through the payment scheme with financing cost.

Totes brand bubble umbrella/ Photo: Special.

