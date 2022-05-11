Umbrella killer with no property: Italy sentenced to pay

There European Court of Justice he condemned Italy. It will be State having to compensate the family of Vanessa Russothe 23-year-old girl that was killed in 2007 in subway in Rome. A Romanian woman struck her, Doina Matei at the time of the events 21 years old, who stuck the tip umbrella in a eye. After a long judicial process, however – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it emerged that the killer is “property owner“and therefore the compensation of the victim’s family, as decided by the ruling of the European Court, will have to think about Italian taxpayers: Vanessa’s parents will go 760 thousand euros taken from state coffers.

The story – continues the Corriere – is the one that went to the archives as “murder with an umbrella“, with which Doina Matei pierced the left eye of the rival in a banal quarrel born from a collision in the crowd of passengers of the underground. It happened in the afternoon of April 26, 2007 at the stop Termsand in 2010 the Romanian, at the time little more than 18 years old, was definitively sentenced to 16 years in prison. He settled the accounts with justice, those relating to aftermath of his gesture continue instead to worsen.

