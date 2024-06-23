The rains and the heat continues throughout Jalisco according to the weather forecast of this June 24 of the With water.

For him Guadalajara Metropolitan Area Cloudy skies are expected with a 90 percent chance of rainsbut maximum temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 18 degrees.

In the mountains of Jalisco is also expected cloudy sky with maximum temperatures of 26 degrees and minimum temperatures of 20 degrees, with a 90 percent probability of rain.

The Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco also expects a 90 percent chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 18 degrees.

The north of Jalisco also expects maximum temperatures of 26 degrees and minimum temperatures of 17, with a 90 percent probability of rain.

The Jalisco Heights have a 50 percent chance of rain with cloudy skies and maximum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 16 degrees.

For the south of Jalisco, a 90 percent probability of rain with maximum temperatures of 25 degrees and minimum temperatures of 16 degrees.

Vallarta Port It will have a 90 percent chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees.